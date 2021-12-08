Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.07 ($0.05), with a volume of 5,748,451 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £81.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.