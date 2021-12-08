HYCON Reaches Market Capitalization of $571,434.74 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $571,434.74 and $122,978.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00056654 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

