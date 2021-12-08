Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $5.02. Hypera shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 41,762 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

