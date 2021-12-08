i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Up 5.2%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 2,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 232,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.53.

About i-nexus Global (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides i-nexus Strategy Execution Software, an enterprise-ready software that helps organizations to prioritize, align, and manage the initiatives needed to meet strategic goals.

