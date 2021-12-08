i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.72.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

