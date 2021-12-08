Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $7,777.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9,675.96 or 0.19108682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.65 or 0.08664996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00082165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,764.64 or 1.00253100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

