Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Trading Down 1.1%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 67,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 49,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

