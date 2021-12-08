ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.13

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.13 and traded as high as $105.73. ICF International shares last traded at $104.41, with a volume of 94,851 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

