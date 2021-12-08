ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.08 or 0.08654884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00082135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,414.15 or 1.00395967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002818 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

