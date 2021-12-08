ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $5.69 on Top Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. ICHI has a total market cap of $22.04 million and $36,144.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.69 or 0.00011283 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.08663050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00080042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.35 or 0.99924323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002781 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,875,375 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

