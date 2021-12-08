Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,469.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $4,469.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.14 or 0.08747371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,810.56 or 1.00298628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.