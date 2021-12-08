IDEX 1-Day Volume Tops $78.64 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $220.97 million and $78.64 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,161,843 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

