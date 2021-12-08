IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Reduced by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $612.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,923. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $447.82 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

