Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $40,301.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00005203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00061859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.85 or 1.00119592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,640 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.