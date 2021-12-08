IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $50.08

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.08, but opened at $47.25. IDT shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 3,355 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.16.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,655,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
