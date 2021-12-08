IG Gold (IGG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $58,463.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $58,463.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

