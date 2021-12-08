Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Achieves $881.84 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $1,371.84 or 0.02709190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $881.84 million and approximately $67.17 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.65 or 0.08664996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00082165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,764.64 or 1.00253100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

