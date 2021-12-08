ImageCoin (IMG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $73,006.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $128,697.37 and approximately $73,006.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,882,712 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

