Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 7.4%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 1,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $10,709,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

