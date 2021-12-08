IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.46

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 1383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMIAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

