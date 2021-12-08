Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 5,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

