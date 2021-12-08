Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $47.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Impinj reported sales of $36.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $185.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $224.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,051,834 shares of company stock valued at $82,198,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Impinj by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

