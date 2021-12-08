Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.29% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

IRT stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.