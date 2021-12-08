Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.08% of Independent Bank worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 488.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Independent Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

