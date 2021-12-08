Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $868,107.02 and approximately $2,378.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.53 or 0.08651831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,154.75 or 1.00529172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

