Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as low as C$3.65. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 7,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$238.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

