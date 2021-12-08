Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA) shares traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 122,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 300,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on Indiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$41.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.02.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

