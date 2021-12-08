INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Now Covered by Aegis

Research analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INDT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of INDT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. 30,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,997. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.86.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.