INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Now Covered by Aegis

Research analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on INDT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.
Shares of INDT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. 30,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,997. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
