Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.01) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.25 ($49.72).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

