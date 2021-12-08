Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €49.00 ($55.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.01) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.25 ($49.72).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

