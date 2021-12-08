Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Hold

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of IFNNF stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

