Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $410,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 527,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,497,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 223,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

