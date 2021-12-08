Informa (INF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Informa (LON: INF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2021 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 725 ($9.61) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 685 ($9.08) to GBX 640 ($8.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/15/2021 – Informa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/19/2021 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 496 ($6.58) to GBX 560 ($7.43). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

INF traded up GBX 8.90 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 505.80 ($6.71). 3,931,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,976. Informa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 529.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 527.96. The firm has a market cap of £7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

