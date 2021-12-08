Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 635

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.42) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

INF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.58) to GBX 560 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.33 ($8.40).

LON:INF opened at GBX 500 ($6.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 530.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 528.46. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.00).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

