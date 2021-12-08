Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.61) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.58) to GBX 560 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.33 ($8.40).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.60 ($8.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion and a PE ratio of -20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 530.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 528.46.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

