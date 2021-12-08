Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to report sales of $289.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the lowest is $286.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $325.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

