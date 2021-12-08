Ink (INK) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $432,103.46 and $10,616.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.37 or 0.08630460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,752.11 or 1.00154753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars.

