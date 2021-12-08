Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.38. Approximately 1,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,916,000.

