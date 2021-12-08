Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Inogen worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 68,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGN opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

