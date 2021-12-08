Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOTV. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NOTV stock traded up $7.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $852.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $60.66.
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.