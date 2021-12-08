InsaneCoin Hits One Day Volume of $9.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $235,751.51 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00289530 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003589 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,959,391 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.