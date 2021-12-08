Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 4,479 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $163,214.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE AAT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 151,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
