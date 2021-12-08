Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 4,479 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $163,214.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 151,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

