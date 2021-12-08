Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 387,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,476. Aptinyx Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
