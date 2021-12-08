Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Buys 45 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Stephen R. Billingham purchased 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £110.70 ($146.80).

Shares of LON:BBY traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 247.20 ($3.28). The company had a trading volume of 919,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. Balfour Beatty plc has a twelve month low of GBX 230.80 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.64) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($5.04) to GBX 395 ($5.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.