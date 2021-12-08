Insider Buying: C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) Insider Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) insider Mark Major purchased 60,000 shares of C29 Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$10,680.00 ($7,521.13).

