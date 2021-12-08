Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 12,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,940.00 ($8,408.45).

On Monday, November 22nd, Karl Siegling acquired 9,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,261.00 ($6,521.83).

On Monday, November 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 7,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,088.60 ($5,696.20).

On Friday, November 12th, Karl Siegling acquired 35,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,155.00 ($25,461.27).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Karl Siegling purchased 5,200 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$5,371.60 ($3,782.82).

On Monday, September 13th, Karl Siegling purchased 70,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$84,630.00 ($59,598.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

