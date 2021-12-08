Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Buys 16,990 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $47,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 57,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

