Insider Buying: Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 34,146 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $113,706.18.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00.

ELYS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELYS. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.