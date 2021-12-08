Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys 2,698 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $13,597.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

KFS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 4,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,498. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

