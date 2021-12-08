Insider Buying: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 1,901,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 29.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

